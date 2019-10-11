|
Mary Jane Pautz
Cave Creek - Mary Jane Pautz, 79, town of Cave Creek, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening October 9, 2019. She was born August 15, 1940 in the city of Green Bay WI to Casimer and Antoinette Piontek (Ostrenga). Growing up, Mary Jane did all the things a farmgirl does and graduated from Saint Joseph Academy in Green Bay, WI in 1958.Upon graduation, Mary Jane performed clerical support in Green Bay, WI for both A.C. Nielsen Co., and Olsen Transport Co., Mary Jane met Del Pautz after Del served his country in Korea in 1958. Mary Jane and Del were married on June 29, 1963. In 2013 Del and Mary Jane celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in Arizona with family and friends. Mary Jane and Del loved to travel and take family vacations and visiting friends and relatives around Wisconsin on Sundays while listening to Elvis, country and polka music on the radio.
In 1995, Del and Mary Jane, and their feline companion Marshmellow, moved to Phoenix and finally settled in the beautiful hills of Cave Creek, Arizona. Once in Arizona, Mary Jane and Del loved to spend time with family, friends and grandchildren.
Mary Jane always looked forward to hosting snowbirds visiting from Wisconsin.
She also closely followed her family's exploits on Facebook under her pseudonym, Sandy Tommy.
Mary Jane was an avid reader and kept up on current events.
Mary Jane also loved to bake. Her specialty was Christmas delicacies, that include her family favorite of Peanut Cakes, (which she shipped to family in WI), and festively decorated cookies. Some of Mary Jane's favorite recipes have been handed down to her niece and other members of her family.
She is survived by her two children, Julie (Joseph) Hemauer, Scottsdale, Arizona, Rick Pautz (special friend Karen Havens), Fawnskin, CA, brothers, Dennis and Barbara Piontek, Green Bay, WI, Melvin and Joyce Piontek, Green Bay, WI, Leonard Piontek (special friend Kay Johnson), Madison, WI, sister in laws, Marleen Olsen, Denmark, WI, Emogene (Jerry) Larsen, Denmark, WI, Garnette (Darrell) Rukamp, Denmark, WI., grandchildren, Justin (stationed at Army base in El Paso, TX), Samantha and Jared Hemauer all of Scottsdale, AZ, and nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her husband Delmar, her parents Casimer and Antoinette Piontek, father and mother-in-law Clarence and Laura Pautz, and feline companion Marshmellow.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church, 36811 N Pima Rd, Carefree, AZ, from 10AM to 11AM, Monday October 14, 2019. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11AM at the church.
A celebration of her life will be at her home immediately following the service.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.messingermortuary.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019