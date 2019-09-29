|
Mary Jane Smet
Green Bay - Mary Jane Smet, 85 Green Bay resident, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence. She was born August 27, 1934, in Nappanee, Indiana to the late Lloyd and Lucille (Hines) Pittman. Following her graduation from high school, she continued her education receiving a degree in business. She married Ronald Smet on August 27, 1955, in the Chapel at Notre Dame. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2014. At the age of 45 Jane followed her dream and began attending school to become a Registered Nurse. After finishing school, she began a new career in healthcare at St. Vincent Hospital working in various departments, finishing her 20 year career in the Dialysis Department.
Jane was an active "scouting mom" for many years and as a PTA member was instrumental in bringing new programs to Wequiock School. She took pride in her vegetable and flower gardens and had a passion for reading. Christmas was always unique and special in the Smet home with her and Ron creating a different Christmas Illusion every year for the family. Some of Jane's most memorable times were camping at Penninsula State Park and Firefly Park with family and friends; campfires, homemade treats and family, it was the best! At the end of the day, it was her grandchildren that brought her so much joy as she watched them grow.
She is survived by six children: Beth (Joddy) Croswhite, Beaver Island, MI; Jeff (Robin) Smet; Lisa (David) Bartikofsky; Eric (Laura) Smet, All Green Bay; Scott (Julie) Smet, Greenleaf and Joe Smet, Green Bay; 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Rodney) Pittman; one brother-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law, Paul (Dar) Smet and Mary Cattern; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
As per Janes wishes a private service was held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, 2019, with Fr. Maurice Mmegbuadimma officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the Smet family at www.prokowall.com. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mary Janes family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Unity Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Mary Jane and her family. It will always be remembered.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019