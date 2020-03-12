|
Mary Jane (Sisel) Weidner
Queensbury - Mary Jane (Sisel) Weidner, 97, passed away at her home in The Terrace at The Glen, surrounded by her family on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born January 27, 1923 on a farm in Slovan, Wisconsin to the late Frank and Mary (Lazansky) Sisel.
She was a graduate of Casco High School and held many jobs throughout her life, but none were more important than raising her family and lovingly caring for and doting on them until her last breath. She always made sure everyone had full bellies and felt loved.
Mary Jane's special interests included sewing, gardening, canning, reading, cooking and baking. She particularly shined on Thanksgiving when her family enjoyed the fruits of her meticulous preparations that often began months before the holiday with her baking and freezing kolach, pies and other "bakery". She was also known at The Glen for her lush vegetable garden plot and flower garden that drew many admirers each summer.
On September 7, 1946, she married Rufus Frank Weidner at St. Adelbert's Catholic Church in Casco, Wisconsin.
Rufus and Mary Jane raised their children in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois before settling in Pennsylvania to be near their grandchildren shortly after Rufus retired from the FDA in 1985. They devoted their sunset years to their grandchildren, supporting their many activities, aspirations and achievements. Finally, in 2009, they moved to Queensbury, New York where they spent their last years together at The Glen at Highland Meadows.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Rufus Weidner, D.V.M.; four brothers: Elmer, Gordon, Orville and Wilfred Sisel; two sisters: Esther Sisel and Delores "Lorna" Kerscher; and dear niece Jackie Murray.
Left to honor Mary Jane and remember her love are her three children: Janet Weidner McKenna (Greg Thomas) of Westmont, Illinois, Dr. Thomas Frank Weidner (Tina) of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Ann Weidner Hague (Bradford) of Queensbury, New York; five grandchildren: Benjamin Weidner (Jeanette), Samantha Warren (Brandon), Evan Weidner (Stephanie Flores), Erika Hague Rosney, and Nathan Hague; one great-granddaughter: Avery Paige Warren; and dear niece Pat Sell.
Private graveside ceremonies will be held at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Mary Jane's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the caring and attentive staff at The Terrace as well as High Peaks Hospice for providing compassion, dignity and comfort in Mary Jane's final days.
