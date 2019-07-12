|
|
Mary Jean Kirchman
De Pere - Mary Jean Kirchman, 89, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1930 to the late Charles and Libby Kasal.
Mary graduated from U.W. Oshkosh with a teaching degree. She taught at Pulaski and West De Pere High Schools. She gave her heart to teaching and inspired her students. Mary embraced life. She shared her husband's passion for reading. During her retirement, she & Red enjoyed traveling.
Her social calendar was filled with time spent with her friends from West De Pere. She would often come up with poems and shared them with her group of "wrinkled rhymes". She also spent time with her group of friends, calling themselves the "soul sisters". In spite of her busy social calendar, she was always there for her family.
Mary is survived by her sons, David (Ana) Kirchman; Robert (Bonnie) Kirchman; James (Ellen) Kirchman; daughters Carol (Steve) Schauer and MaryBeth Kirchman. She is a grandma to Danielle, Kelly, Alicia, Amy, Jason, Joanne, Andrew, Abigal and Sarah. Mary is further survived by her 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harold Kirchman; her brother Charles Kasal and her daughter JoAnn.
Family and friends may call at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S. Madison St., Green Bay on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 9am until the time of service at 11:30am Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the family.
A special thanks to her friends for enriching her life and to her neighbor Don Dequaine. The Family would also express thanks to the staff at Bellin Memorial Hospital and Birch Creek Assisted Living for treating he with dignity and respect. Our Mom truly lived and is at peace.
I lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 12 to July 20, 2019