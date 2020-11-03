Mary Jean (VanSistine) Plummer
Green Bay - Mary Jean Plummer (née VanSistine) passed away peacefully at Woodside Lutheran Home in Green Bay, on November 1, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was 98 years old.
Mary Jean was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Everesta and Alphonse VanSistine. As a young girl, the family moved to De Pere, and she graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1939.
After graduating from Oshkosh Teacher's College, Mary Jean began her teaching career in Wautoma. She later became a much-loved 1st and 2nd grade teacher at Jackson and Lincoln elementary schools in Green Bay. Mary Jean was passionate about teaching children and worked tirelessly to inspire her students.
Mary Jean's college friend, Katherine Plummer, introduced her to her brother, Arthur Mark Plummer, who was serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. They became pen pals and fell in love. After the war on June 8, 1946 they married in De Pere. They had 74 happy years together that included three sons, lots of traveling, and later being grandma and grandpa to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Jean loved to travel and together with her husband, took many trips across America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Her favorite place to visit was Hawaii.
Mary Jean was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt who gathered the family together for many memorable times, wonderful meals, laughter, games, and fun. She loved chocolate and every visit included lots of it.
Mary Jean was a devoted Catholic and faithful parishioner at Annunciation Catholic Church and St. Jude Catholic Church in Green Bay.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Mark Plummer; her sons, Steven John Plummer (Mimi) of Hudson, OH; Michael Gene Plummer (Anne) of Silverdale, WA; her grandchildren, Shannon Plummer-Twilling (Patrick) of Tucson, AZ; Andrew Plummer of Streetsboro, OH; Stephanie Plummer of Green Bay; Emily Plummer of Santa Barbara, CA; Tim Plummer of Seattle, WA; Michelle Werner of Green Bay; her great-grandchildren, Katie Zastrow, Anna Twilling, and Sadie Twilling; and her brothers, Don VanSistine of Green Bay, and Dave VanSistine of De Pere.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her son, Mark Plummer, Jr. (Lori); grandchildren, Nicholas Plummer and Kelly Plummer; sister, Patricia VanSistine; and brother, Jerome VanSistine.
No funeral is planned at this time. A Celebration of Mary Jean's Life will be held at a safer time in the future. Condolences may be sent to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be mailed to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Mary Jean Plummer's family and they will be forwarded on to the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to benefit Paul's Pantry.
The family would like to thank Mary Jean's nieces, Kim Vandenlangenburg and Toni VanSistine, together with Mary Ray Johnson, the daughter of Mary Jean's beloved best friend, Rosemary Berken, for their unwavering love and support for Mary Jean. The family would also like to thank the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home for their care and dedication.