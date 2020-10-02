Mary Jean Van Rixel
Green Bay - Mary Jean Van Rixel, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Jean, as she preferred to be called, was born on July 15, 1929 in Green Bay to Wayne and Dorothy (Hibbard) Daley. On August 21, 1948 she married the love of her life, Roy Van Rixel. Together they raised four children, three daughters and a son, in the home they built on Mullet Place.
Jean was a woman of great personal strength, tenacity and honesty. In 1992 after 43 years of marriage, Roy passed away unexpectedly, and for the first time in her life she found herself on her own. At the age of 62, she learned to drive so she could maintain her independence. There was nothing she wanted more than to continue living in the home that she and Roy had built together, and with the help and support of family and caregivers she was able to stay at home until recently.
Jean loved visits from her family and delighted in numerous games of Kings Corners with anyone who would play with her. She had a spunky personality, great commonsense, was a good listener and gave honest and great advice to anyone who wanted it. Jean was a force to be reckoned with and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her four children, Joan (James) Bond, Nancy (Mark) Olejniczak, Peggy Van Rixel (Denis Perz), and James Van Rixel (Karla Willa); ten grandchildren; Julie Van Rixel, Sara Laughlin (Ryan), Jenny Tingle, Laura Carmichael (Sean), James (JR) Van Rixel (Michelle), Rebecca Olejniczak, Nathan Bond (Jackie), Emily Pertzborn (Elliot), Amanda Barnum (Jordan), Mark Olejniczak Jr. (Janine).
In addition she leaves behind 15 great-grandchildren with another four babies on the way), two sisters, Susanne Ellen Bogdon (Glendon), Carol Parrott (Rick) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy; brother, John Daley; sister, Barbara McEwing, and grandson William Van Rixel.
Due to current COVID concerns, a private family mass will be held at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church on Monday, October 5th, 2020 followed by internment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Jean's family extends their gratitude to Cathy M. for years of service and friendship and to caregivers from Home Instead, Allouez Parkside Village, and Unity Hospice for their care in her final months.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to St. John's Homeless Shelter or a local food pantry.