Mary Jo Christiansen
Green Bay - Mary Jo Christiansen, 64, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born October 20, 1955, in Green Bay, to Henry "Bud" and Delores (Menne) DeGreef.
Mary Jo will be remembered for her sense of humor and always having a cup of "mud" in hand.
She is survived by her stepson, Douglas (Melissa) Christiansen; her children, Jason (Melissa) Christiansen, Brad (Milly) Christiansen, Nicole Christiansen; her step-grandchildren, Amanda Christiansen, Brandon Christiansen; her grandchildren, Miranda Christiansen, Haylee Larson, Jake Larson, Lindsay Christiansen, Jaxson Christiansen, and Trevor DeGreef; step-great-grandchildren, Evelynn Christiansen, Malikai Webber; her sister, Teri (Mike) Deschaine; her brother, Gary (Carrie) DeGreef.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Larry DeGreef.
In accordance with Mary's wishes, private services will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be sent by going to www.prokowall.com.
Mary Jo's family extends a special word of thanks to Aurora Health Hospice, Tender Reflections of Manitowoc, Harbors Retirement Community, and Jem Care for the love, attention, and wonderful care given to our mother.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020