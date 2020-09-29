1/
Mary Joi Hinnendael
Mary Joi Hinnendael

Green Bay - Mary Joi Hinnendael (Zuidmulder), 83, Green Bay, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Daughter to the late Hank and Bess Zuidmulder, and sister of the late Gerald Zuidmulder. Mary Joi was married to Jim Hinnendael for 49 years and he preceded her in death. She taught in the Green Bay School District for 38 years.

Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird, on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
OCT
5
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
