Mary Kay Baeten
Wrightstown - Mary Kay Baeten, 79, died peacefully with family on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Edenbrook of Appleton. The daughter of the late Michael and Genevieve (Van Rixel) was born on July 19, 1941 in Askeaton, Wisconsin. On September 7, 1965, she was united in marriage to Milton Baeten. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Amy Jo Baeten and her brother, Patrick Brennan. She was a member of Saint Clare's Catholic Church in Wrightstown. Mary Kay was an avid knitter and enjoyed a variety of crafts and creating flower arrangements for different occasions. She was especially devoted to her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Beth Anne and Dale Schultz; her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Kristin Baeten; her grandchildren, Tyler Schultz, Jennifer Schultz, and Samantha Baeten; her two great grandchildren Jade Laabs and April Schultz; her sister, Janice Van Wychen; her two sisters-in-law, Rose Brennan and Lynette Nushart; her brother-in-law Norbert Nushart; her nieces, Vicki King, Bridget Brennan, Kathleen Brennan, Mary Ellen Smith, Patricia Brennan, Caroline Brennan, and Dawn Eggers; her nephews, Timothy Van Wychen, Troy Van Wychen, and Douglas Nushart.
Family and friends may call Thursday, November 19, 2020 between 3:00 and 6:00 pm at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St, Little Chute, WI 54140). To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
During these uncertain times, the family understands that many who knew Mary Kay may not be able to participate in this memorial. We wish everyone to stay safe and make appropriate choices based on their own health concerns. Recommended guidelines to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, including social distancing and wearing masks, will be observed during visitation for the safety of everyone.
The family would like to thank all the health care heroes, especially our friends at Edenbrook for their compassionate care and dedication. Thank you all so very much!
I am home in heaven, dear ones;
Oh, so happy and so bright!
There is perfect joy and beauty
In this everlasting light.
All the pain and grief is over,
Every restless tossing past;
I am now at peace forever,
Safely home in heaven at last.