Mary Kay Heimke
Stiles - Mary Kay Heimke, 73, passed away peacefully Thursday Aug 27, 2020 at home with her family after a battle with lung cancer. She was born Sept 9, 1946. Mary Kay was an amazing wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald; two daughters, Jeanna and Julie; two grandchildren, Emily and Cole; a brother, Tom; a sister, Barb; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services were held.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home- Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Mary Kay's family wishes to thank the Bellin Cancer team and Unity Hospice for all their care and concern.