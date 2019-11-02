|
|
Mary Kelsey
Sobieski - Mary Kelsey, 64, Sobieski, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born in Green Bay to John and Lorraine (Hendzel) LaRock.
In 1972, she married her high school sweetheart, Karl Kelsey at SS. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church. Together they loved traveling, retirement, and most of all, hosting the holiday gatherings.
Since her childhood, she loved going up north to the family cottage and helped create so many great memories for those who spent time with her at Sweetheart City, Katherine Lake and most recently Birch Lake. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events. Mary also loved girls nights with her sisters and friends, as well as her shopping trips with her mom. She had a passion for cooking, and enjoyed gardening, reading, flowers, genealogy, playing cards, history and watching the Milwaukee Brewers.
Mary is survived by her husband, Karl; her four children, Laura (Dan) Gill, Kim (Andy) Berg, Kurt (Amy) Kelsey, and Jill (Brett) Hanson; seven grandchildren, Aly, Grant, Jake, Kalina, Tommy, Kaden, Kalvin; her mother, Lorraine (Orville) Muck; six siblings, Tom (Carol) LaRock, Susie (Jeff) Herman, Carol Amenson, Doug (Lynn) LaRock, Linda LaRock, Pam (Dennis) Lasecki; step sister, Bonnie (Gary) Beyer; her in-laws, Alba Kelsey, Shirley Kelsey, Pat Van Goethem, Bob Kelsey, Sharelle Kelsey, Gloria Kelsey, Karen (Jeff) Nick, Tom (Carol) Kelsey, Paul (Debbie) Kelsey; and many nieces, nephews and friends who held a special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her dad and hero who meant the world to her, John LaRock; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eva and Louis Kelsey; and her in-laws, Elaine Kaufman, Don Kelsey, Shirley (Jack) Rudolph, Clayton Kelsey, Jeff Van Goethem, Judi Kelsey, Ed Kelsey, and Jerry Kelsey.
Visitation will be held at SS. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd., from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019