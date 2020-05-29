Mary Knapp
Mary Knapp

Green Bay - Mary Ann (Plude) Knapp, 64, Green Bay, went to be with our Lord on May 25, 2020. Mary was born on 9-4-1955 in Oconto and graduated from Oconto High School in 1973. She graduated from St. Norberts College in 1977. Mary was the daughter of the late Louis and Agnes (Bergeron) Plude and sister to Jeffrey Plude who also preceded her in death. On December 12, 1989 she married Frederick (Fred) Knapp. He preceded her in death on March, 15, 2007. Mary had a huge heart and was a caregiver for much of her life in various group homes. She was very devoted to her cats Blackie, Cowboy and Tassie. When choosing a new pet Mary would always take the runt or one less likely to be loved. She had a heart of gold and her laughter was contagious. She was a wonderful friend. To honor her request there will be no funeral. Burial will be at Oconto Catholic Cemetery. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.

Cotter Funeral & Cremation Care is assisting the family.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
