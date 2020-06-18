Mary Konowski
Green Bay - Mary J. Kornowski, 66, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in Fond Du Lac, on October 16, 1953, and was the daughter of Francis A. and Ethel S. (Van Gheem) Kornowski. Mary graduated from Green Bay West High School class of 1972 and maintained lifelong friendships with several of her classmates from those years.
In 1976, she began what became a quarter-century working career with International Paper Company. It was there that she met and later married her husband, Mark E.Tyler on August 27, 1994. She retired from the papermill in December of 1999 but continued a working career focused in healthcare and volunteer work.
Mary had a great love and appreciation for music which she studied and applied from her grade school years through high school. Growing up to the music of the 60's / 70's undoubtedly cemented this lasting affection. She also had a relentless curiosity about the world which she pursued through both reading and travel. She traveled much throughout her marriage with Mark and also with her life-long globetrotting friend Michele, to many regions of the country, the Pacific Coast, over the borders in to Canada, throughout Mexico, to Costa Rica, Western Europe, the Greek Islands, creating countless memories along the way.
Mary was a loyal, honest and supportive friend. She considered her family and friends her most precious gifts. Through the years she has gratefully and joyfully watched her three stepchildren's families grow to include six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Michael F. and Lolita Kornowski; her stepchildren; Mark Tyler II and his children, Mia and Max; Jodi Kaminski and her daughter, Karlee; Sandra Tyler and her children, Alicia Bartels, Evan and Emmey Lathrop; and Alicia's children, Emily and Chloe; brothers-in-law, Leon Tyler and Greg Tyler; a sister-in-law, Cinda Stukins; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a half-sister, Evangeline, without whose grace none of this would have even been possible.
Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a sharing of memories. Entombment will be in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.