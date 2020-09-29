Mary Min (Patzlaff) Kostichka, 78, formerly of Algoma, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Sheboygan Senior Community. She was born August 7, 1942 in Algoma to Erwin and Frances (Shillin) Patzlaff.
She married Douglas Kostichka July 8, 1961. Mary dedicated her life to her family, staying at home to raise her six children. She worked part-time at St. Mary School library and Sears Catalog store.
Mary attended school to become a beautician. She helped keep Algoma beautiful by fixing women's hair from her home and later by being a member of Algoma's Tree Committee.
Mary enjoyed playing games, crafting and scrap booking. She could always be found in her crafting room making the next Christmas gifts for her family. Mary was involved in multiple card clubs, baby sitting, Homemaker's club and family gatherings. She was an excellent cook and could always be counted on to feed the family on a moment's notice.
No family event was ever complete without a family picture to capture the moment. Mary would then take those pictures and put them into a memory book for her family. They would tease her endlessly for the many misspellings of the captions. Mary was a very selfless person and put everyone else's needs ahead of her own, frequently at her own expense.
Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Douglas, daughters Kathy (Bill) Button, Connie Kostichka, sons Steve (Hilary) Kostichka, Mike (Kim) Kostichka, Mark Kostichka(friend Dorothy) and David (Julie) Kostichka; together they welcomed 14 grandchildren: Quinn (Tessa) Button, Brianna Button and Noah Button (fiancee Victoria); Andrew Boehnlein, Christopher Boehnlein and Jonathan Boehnlein; Kyle Kostichka and Matthew Kostichka; Kurt (Julia) Kostichka and Ben (Sarah) Kostichka; Travis (Sydney) Kostichka and Devin (Cassi) Kostichka; Payton Kostichka and Savannah Kostichka; Great grandchildren Case, Alexandra, Colton, Rylee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Frances, brother Paul (Avalon)Patzlaff, sister Delores (Alvin) Fish, son-in-law Jeff Langenberg, daughter-in-law Jennifer Kostichka, father-in-law and mother-in-law Charlie and Helen Kostichka and brother-in-law John Kostichka.
Family and friends are invited to attend a public visitation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation continues Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Algoma, from 1 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 2 PM with Rev Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Mary's tribute page at www.schinderle.com