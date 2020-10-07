Mary KrollLouisville Kentucky - Mary Kroll, 93, Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Masonic Home of Louisville. The former Mary Revolinski was born February 24, 1927 in Sobieski. In 1947, she married Joseph A. Kroll.A woman who enjoyed life, Mary cherished her family. She was always at the grandchildren's sporting events, watching them participate and cheering them on. She was a really good cook, as well.She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Warren (Judy) Kroll; grandson, Joe (Mindy) Kroll, and great-grandchildren: Brady, Carson, and Eliza. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992, and a son, Joe W. Kroll.A graveside service will be held at St. John Cantius Cemetery in Sobieski at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9th, Fr. Francis Nusi presiding.