|
|
Mary Kropp
Green Bay - Mary Kropp, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born February 29, 1940, to Clinton "Bud" and Marie (Pierquet) Melotte.
On June 25, 1960 she married Donald Kropp. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially camping, and also baking and cooking with her grandchildren. She really enjoyed going to all of her grandchildren's events. Mary liked to read, watch Hallmark movies, knit, play cards and especially listen to the local police scanner.
Mary is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, William (Mary) Kropp, Susan (Mark) Peot; grandchildren, Nick (Elizabeth) Kropp, Mackenzie (special friend, Frank) Kropp, Logan Peot, and Landon Peot; great-grandchild, Madison Kropp; her siblings; Mike (Phyllis) Melotte, Patrick (Sharon) Melotte, Ted (Peggy) Melotte, Katie (Jack) Umentum, Susie (Dennis) Kaster, Judy (Robert) Cisler; and her siblings-in-law, Ann Melotte, Doris Henquinet, Rosemary (Dennis) Van Dalen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Marie Melotte and her parents-in-law, William and Irene Kropp; siblings, Joe (Babe) Melotte, Richard Melotte, Tommy Melotte, Maxine ("Pinky") Bramer, Darlene Radzinski, Peggy Melotte; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Robert Henquinet and Harold (Pat) Kropp.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019