Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kropp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kropp


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kropp Obituary
Mary Kropp

Green Bay - Mary Kropp, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born February 29, 1940, to Clinton "Bud" and Marie (Pierquet) Melotte.

On June 25, 1960 she married Donald Kropp. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially camping, and also baking and cooking with her grandchildren. She really enjoyed going to all of her grandchildren's events. Mary liked to read, watch Hallmark movies, knit, play cards and especially listen to the local police scanner.

Mary is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, William (Mary) Kropp, Susan (Mark) Peot; grandchildren, Nick (Elizabeth) Kropp, Mackenzie (special friend, Frank) Kropp, Logan Peot, and Landon Peot; great-grandchild, Madison Kropp; her siblings; Mike (Phyllis) Melotte, Patrick (Sharon) Melotte, Ted (Peggy) Melotte, Katie (Jack) Umentum, Susie (Dennis) Kaster, Judy (Robert) Cisler; and her siblings-in-law, Ann Melotte, Doris Henquinet, Rosemary (Dennis) Van Dalen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Marie Melotte and her parents-in-law, William and Irene Kropp; siblings, Joe (Babe) Melotte, Richard Melotte, Tommy Melotte, Maxine ("Pinky") Bramer, Darlene Radzinski, Peggy Melotte; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Robert Henquinet and Harold (Pat) Kropp.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now