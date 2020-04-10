|
Mary L. Burkel
Oneida - On Saturday, April 4th Mary Louise Burkel became the newest angel in heaven. Suffering from Alzheimer's for the past 5 years, she died peacefully during the Hour of Divine Mercy with her husband Marvin and son Peter (Benjamin) by her side. Mary was born on November 28th, 1940, to Louis and Elsie Conard (Hazel), the youngest of 4. Mary grew up in Green Bay and attended Annunciation Grade School and St. Joseph's Academy High School. She was working at St. Vincent Hospital in medical records when she met the love of her life on a blind date. They were married two years later on September 8, 1962.
Throughout her life, Mary was extremely dedicated to her Catholic Faith. A Sunday Mass was never missed. She was greatly devoted to the Blessed Mother, the rosary and her guardian angel and the saints. Her love of them could always be seen throughout her home with many angels and statues of her favorite Saints. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oneida for 57 1/2 years and supported her church in many ways including singing in the church choir, working at funerals to provide luncheons for families, washing and ironing church linens, and general cleaning of the church. Mary was a member of Christian Mothers and was one of the first Eucharistic Ministers at St. Joe's.
As a charter member of the Homesteaders, she met numerous lifelong friends. They shared many laughs and tears over the years. She was blessed to have them in her life!
Her family was her world and it was clear how much she loved each of them. She cared unfailingly for her sons Mark and Paul as they both battled Fanconi Aplastic Anemia at different times. She stayed for months at a time with each of them while they were undergoing treatment in Minneapolis, MN.
Mary loved gardening. Her plants and flowers were always beautiful! She also took great joy in watching the birds. Cardinals were one of her favorites.
Baking brought her great delight. She especially looked forward to making Christmas cookies using her mother's recipes. Everything was made from scratch and was absolutely delicious!
She joins in heaven her two sons Mark and Paul, her parents Louis and Elsie Conard, two brothers Ronald and Lee Conard, her father and mother in law Claude and Lillian Burkel and brother in law John Burkel.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 57 ½ years, Marvin, her children James Burkel, Catherine Burkel, Joseph (Margaret) Burkel, Sarah Burkel and Peter (Benjamin) Schultz-Burkel. She is further survived by her sister Carol Kolf, grandchildren Michael, Alicia, Emma, Knudt and Mark and great grandchild Abigail.
Many thanks to all family members and friends who supported her during her illness. Your kindness has not gone unnoticed!
A private family ceremony will be held this week. At a later date, a celebration of life will be held for family and friends to attend.
While our hearts are hurting for our loss, we cannot think of a more beautiful time to be called home - just in time to spend her first Easter in heaven with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.
Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine down upon her. May her soul and all the souls of the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you send any cards of sympathy to the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020