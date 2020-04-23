|
|
Mary L. Curran
Green Bay - Mary L. Curran, passed away on February 10, 2020 surrounded by love. She was born on December 15, 1941 to Francis and Rhoda (nee Corby) Lee in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mary forever will be remembered by all who knew her as an independent spirit, full of love and laughter. Always adding a spark of creativity and a giant splash of color to the world around her.
As a mother, wife and friend, Mary was always there with a smile, a kind word, patience, laughter and unconditional love. She encouraged kindness, inclusion, creativity and a sense of self and was always as interested in knowing what each of us were thinking about doing, as much as she was in hearing about what we were actually doing. Always looking forward, always curious about our perspectives and what life would bring. She had many people she called her own and we all felt her acceptance and love. We all miss her dearly, but know she's still with us.
As an artist, Mary's sense of humor and ingenuity was always present. She was driven to create and experiment, never afraid of trying a technique or working with unfamiliar materials. Her unique creations were free spirited, just like her. Always drawing, always writing, always inspiring growth and seeking a refreshed point of view. She took her first art class at the Neville Public Museum at the age of 5. Her artwork has been showcased at numerous venues including art fairs, Neville Public Museum, Children's Hospital of Madison as well as gracing the walls, shelves and closets of colorful people who appreciate her whimsical, meaningful and often symbolic creations. Consider yourself lucky if you own a Curran original. Over many years, Mary was actively involved in supporting the Green Bay arts community as an exhibitor, demonstrator and show juror at events like Art Street and Artigras. Some of you might remember her as the Craft Queen on WLUK.
As a teacher, she believed in doing her homework so she could provide a solid foundation of knowledge and understanding for her students. Mary challenged others to be patient with themselves while pushing their individual boundaries, helped facilitate change and believed the learning process was as important, if not more important, than the finished product. She holds degrees from UW Green Bay and UW Stout. Mary taught at Sacred Heart Seminary, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Sievers School of Fiber Arts, and Swanstone Gardens.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Susan (Alan) and Nick; grandchildren, Alaina (Aaron), Jack, Sarah, Molly, Evan, Colin and Nolan; great granddaughter, Aoife; brothers and sisters, Denis (Kathy), Michael, Johnny (Sue), Maggie, Mary, Debbie (Jeff) and Michael Denamur; many nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends. Mary's passing was preceded by her parents, Francis and Rhoda Lee; sister Patty, and baby brother James.
What brought her happiness drove her ambition. We should all strive for the same.
Mary's celebration of life, originally planned to be held this spring, is postponed until a later date. Her obituary will be reposted once a date is set.
Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with Mary's funeral arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020