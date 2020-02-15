|
Mary L. Dettman
Algoma - Mary L. Dettman 88 of Algoma passed away February 11, 2020 with friends and family at her side. Mary was born July 31, 1931. She was a lifelong resident of Algoma. She married Gerald (Mick) Dettman May 8, 1954 and their daughter Kelli was born February 17, 1957. Mary started her health care career when the Algoma Hospital opened in 1951, then the long term care unit opened in 1968. With continued education she became qualified and assumed the Administrator position of the nursing home until 1976. Mary was then offered the same position at the Dorchester Nursing Center in Sturgeon Bay, then at the Kewaunee Health Care center and, also Manor Care West in Green Bay. In the spring of 1988 Algoma's hospital had closed, the city called on her to run the long term care unit, oversee the hospital room transition to Assisted living units. Mary knew it was important for the city to have this service remain in town. She remained in that position until she retired in May of 1999, she was proud of her accomplishments and worked at that facility in Algoma for a total of 36 years.
Her main and favorite hobby was music, music and more music. Mary and Mick were charter members of the Door/Kewaunee County Choraliers and sang with them for over 30 years, she was also a proud member of the Headliner quartet and the Peninsula Singers. They also sang with the St. Paul's Lutheran church choir for 50 years which she was a member of since confirmation in 1945. They were then joined by Carolyn and Dean Wolske in a quartet that sang in church and other venues. Mary was blessed with many many friends and got to do what she loved for a very long time. Her husband Mick proceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Kelli and her partner Tim Rentmeester, and her dear and loving nieces, nephews and amazing friends.
There will be a Memorial Service for Mary in spring at the Schinderle Funeral Home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020