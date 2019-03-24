Services
De Pere - Mary L. LeBreck, 76, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born on November 23, 1942, in Oconto, WI to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Burbey) LeBreck.

Mary had a happy life with her father and cared very deeply about her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She always liked to be on the go and especially enjoyed going trapshooting with her dad. She will be deeply missed.

Mary is survived by her sisters, LaVonne (Jim) Hamlin, Joan (Gerry) Schmidt, and Jean (Bob) Schaden; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rita LeBreck; and a brother, Lynn LeBreck.

There will be no immediate visitation with a future gathering and celebration of her life forthcoming.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of AseraCare Hospice, who provided great care, support and comfort to Mary over the past couple years. We can't say enough about how much we appreciate not only the care, but keeping family informed on a regular basis.
