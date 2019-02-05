|
|
Mary L. McGee
Allouez - Mary Lauretta McGee, 82, Allouez, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Mary was born on February 1, 1937 in Marquette, MI the daughter of the now late John and Lauretta (Caderatte) Courtney. She graduated from Bishop Baraga High in Marquette with the class of 1954. Mary was honored to receive a musical scholarship at Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan. She furthered her education at Northern Michigan University with a B.S. in Business Education graduating 1958. On August 2, 1958 she married Charles "Chuck" McGee at St. Peters Cathedral in Marquette, Michigan. Mary worked in education her whole life and taught in many different areas and always made a difference in children's lives for over 30 years. She also enjoyed playing piano at church and accompanied many high school students for their solo ensemble performances. Mary enjoyed knitting and sewing of which her children and grandchildren proudly wore her array of pajamas and slippers that she lovingly made. Mary was also creative when it came to baking and greatly enjoyed making her family birthday cakes and her buttermilk pancakes were the best. A day was not complete until she finished her crossword puzzle for the day. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.
Mary is survived by her husband Chuck, her 3 children Jim (Nancy) McGee, Appleton; Jean (Tom) Soderberg, Bovey, MN; John (Sandy) McGee, Greendale; 9 grandchildren, Lauretta, Matthew, Courtney, Andrew, Reven, Eric, Jack, Sarah, Kaelin, 1 brother John Courtney, 1 sister Ann Courtney. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at the church with Rev. Bob Kabat officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind or to St. Matthew's Choir. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of Unity Hospice and St. Vincent Hospital for all of their loving care and compassion. Also, a special thank you to Odd Fellow Nursing Home for all of the kindness and dignity shown to Mary.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019