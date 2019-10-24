|
Mary L. Truckey
Green Bay, WI - Mary L. Truckey, 88, Green Bay, passed Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at a local nursing home. She was born March 8, 1931 to the late Robert Van Vonderen and Mary (Scheurs) Van Vonderen. On September 11, 1954, Mary was married to the late Robert J. "Bob" Truckey at St. Mary's Catholic Church in De Pere. She was a homemaker and greatly enjoyed dancing and riding motorcylces. Mary loved to hunt, go rollerblading, and spend time her husband up north at their cabin.
Survivors include two sons, Dan (Jadene) Truckey, Green Bay, and their children, Brian (Marci), Tracy (Jeff) Behncke and Mark (Amy), and Bob (Judy), Sobieski, and their children, Lynn (Andy) Herlache (Truckey), Terri (Andy) Moore, Mike (Amy) and Tony (Estee); two daughters, Judy Kloehn, Green Bay, and her children Gary (Angie), Brad (Gina), Chad (Emily) and Bob, and Jean (Chip) Hervas, Pulaski, and their children Joshua (Jasmine), Bobbi, Jon (Charlotte) and Luke; one daughter-in-law, Dawn Truckey, Green Bay, and her, children, Samantha, Jim, and Jake; 33 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her son, Dave, and her siblings, Ellsworth (Marge), Earl (Margaret), Dorothy Collins, Donald (Doris), Jerry, and Eddie (June) Collins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 12th Avenue, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm. The prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Joseph on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Rev. Dave Schmidt officiating. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Country Villa Nursing Home and Heartland Home Health and Hospice for their care and compassion toward Mary and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019