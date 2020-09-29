1/1
Mary L. Wauters
Mary L. Wauters

Ottawa - Mary L. Wauters, 83, died 6:40 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born February 4, 1937 in Green Bay, WI to the late Les and Harriet (Pratsch) Rondou. On September 4, 1958, she married Richard Wauters. He died October 27, 1988.

Survivors include five children: Betsy (Ken) Schulte of Ottawa, Mike (Kat) Wauters of Bay City, MI, Jeff Wauters of Pandora, Laura (Timothy) MacIntyre of Shelby Twp., MI and Charlotte (Adam Fisher) Wauters-Fisher of Columbus; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; and two sisters: Sally (Bill) Brumlic of Green Bay , WI and Charlotte Rondou of DePere, WI.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Steve Wauters.

A funeral mass will begin at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice or Putnam County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
