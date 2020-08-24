Mary Lee (Wolfe) (Murray) Trader
Green Bay - Mary Lee (Wolfe) (Murray) Trader, 86, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 28; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Everyone entering the church is required to wear a mask. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
The complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition.