Mary Lee Winnie
Suamico - Mary Lee Winnie, 82, Suamico, passed away due to Covid-19 on November 9, 2020. She was born to Fred and Mary Wicke and grew up mainly in Wausau, WI. In 1957, Mary married Roger Winnie and moved to the Green Bay area. Mary raised three daughters while completing her college degree. She was an art teacher at many elementary schools in the Green Bay Area Public School District. In retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling, creating her own artwork, and spending time with family up north at their cottage in Eagle River. Mary and Roger founded Dunrobin Kennels, and through the years, raised and showed Shetland Sheepdogs, Bearded Collies, and Rough Collies. Mary also took on the challenge of becoming an AKC judge and traveled the country judging a variety of dog breeds.
Mary was a loving mother of three daughters, Rebecca, Kristine (Jeff), and Melissa. She was a cherished grandmother to five grandchildren, Kimberly Bruce (Patrick), Liana, Allison, Emily Streckenbach, and Eli Winnie.
A virtual service will be held on Saturday November 14th at 3:00 PM. Please see the Lyndahl Funeral Home website (www.lyndahl.com
) for service details.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating directly to the American Heart Association
( www.heart.org ) in Mary's memory.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who supported Mary at her home and more recently at Woodside Lutheran Home. Their loving care was greatly appreciated.
