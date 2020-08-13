Mary Lou Banta
Dodgeville - On August 7th, Mary Lou Banta passed away peacefully at 92 years of age at Crestridge Assisted Living, where she had resided for the past 8 months. She was treated like family there and enjoyed close relationships with the staff.
Born the daughter of a Harmony Corners cheesemaker in 1927, her childhood was spent in both the Door County and Green Bay area with her parents and six siblings.
While working as a soda jerk in 1945, she noticed a handsome young soldier consuming LOTS of her ice cream creations. Before long, she married that soldier and spent much of the next 20 years with him in various states and countries during his distinguished service in the Air Force.
She and Robert faithfully raised two children, moving back to Green Bay and making a home near the Packer Stadium, where they instilled a deep love for the 'hometown team' in their children.
While it was a generally accepted fact that Robert was the one with the larger sense of humor, it was Mary Lou who could be spotted around town in the early 1980's with a Mr. Moonie doll affixed to her car window, casually 'mooning' unsuspecting drivers next to her at stoplights.
Mary Lou was a creative woman who loved to share her passion for ceramic arts in the form of hosting classes. She also served with a generous heart in her church and community.
Mary Lou will be remembered for her deep love and commitment to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; all who loved her dearly, and will carry on her memory in the form of creativity, devotion to family, and serving others.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Banta, son Dellis Banta, grandchildren Desire Banta and Colin Banta; siblings Robert Giese, Alvin Giese, Henrietta (Lutsey), Bette (Denis), Alberta (Golueke); parents Alfred & Alma Giese, and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou is survived by daughter Cheryl (David) Riedmiller, grandchildren Krista (Daniel) Daniels, Leah (Cody) Seelye, Kelly (Jesse) Norris, Joseph Riedmiller, Zachary Riedmiller, Evonne Riedmiller; great-grandchildren Emily Stieve, Lily Daniels, Torin Daniels, Willow Norris; sibling Dale (Arlene) Giese, and many nieces & nephews.
A small graveside service for immediate family will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15th with help from the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home in Green Bay. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
