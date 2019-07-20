Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
Mary Lou Brienen

Mary Lou Brienen Obituary
Mary Lou Brienen

Green Bay - Mary Lou Brienen, 88, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019.

Friends may gather at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Mark Vander Steeg will preside. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. A full obituary will be published in next Sunday's edition and can be found currently at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 20 to July 28, 2019
