Mary Lou Brienen
Green Bay - Mary Lou Brienen, 88, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019.
Friends may gather at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Mark Vander Steeg will preside. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. A full obituary will be published in next Sunday's edition and can be found currently at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 20 to July 28, 2019