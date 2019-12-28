|
|
Mary Lou Bunker
Charlotte, NC - Mrs. Mary Lou Bunker, 75, passed away of natural causes on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Mary Lou was a native of Green Bay and Crivitz, WI. She enjoyed cruising, gardening, Starbucks, and spending time with her family and her two cats, Milly and Gilly.
Mary Lou is survived by Gary, her best friend and husband of 27 wonderful years. She is also survived by Jim and Rose Teal; Vincent and Carol Teal; Linda Pallock and Pete Rottier; Michael Teal; Emily and Mike Harvey; Anna Miller; Nurzhan and Adelzhan Pallock Rottier.
We want to remember Mary Lou's generosity, humor and love for everyone she met. Per her request, no service will be provided.
We will always miss you!! You will be in our hearts forever!!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019