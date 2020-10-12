1/1
Mary Lou VanNieuwenhoven

Green Bay - Mary Lou (Dietzler) VanNieuwenhoven passed away surrounded by family Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Mary was born November 15, 1931, the middle child of Frank and Dorothy Dietzler's 5 children.

She grew up in the Chestnut- Maple Avenue area of Green Bay and attended St. Joseph grade school and then Oconto Falls High School, graduating in 1949. On November 3, 1951, she married Francis, Sr. at St. Joseph Church, Green Bay.After her children were older, she worked at Larson Foods and later Schrieber Foods as a Production Line Worker until retirement.Upon Francis's retirement, they moved to Athelstane, WI until his death in 2013.It was then she lived with her children until settling at Tender Hearts Assisted Living until her passing.

She is survived by her son, Francis, Jr. (Butch) (wife Linda), daughter Pamela Balsinger (husband Robert), granddaughter Lisa (Haverkorn) Waters, (husband Chad), grandsons Joshua (wife Jenny), Jacob (Jake) VanNieuwenhoven and Curt Haverkorn (wife Chelsea), 9 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers-in-law, 3 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid 19, a private immediate family funeral will be held at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel with internment at Allouez Mausoleum, alongside Francis, Sr.

We thank Heartland Hospice and Owners and Staff at Tender Hearts Assisted Living for their patience and help during her last days.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
