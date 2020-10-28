Mary M. Gleason
Green Bay - Mary M. Gleason, 92, of Green Bay passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born to the late William and Margaret (Leslie) Sherwood on February 1, 1928 in Port Huron, Michigan.
Mary was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart which directed her entire life!
Mary's mother and baby sister died when Mary was three, after, she went to live with her grandmother (Mary Sherwood) in Bad Axe, MI until her father remarried when she was eight years old. Mary cherished the times and relationship with her grandmother. After her father remarried, she joined her dad and stepmother (Elsie Tetreau) in Warren, Michigan and soon became a big sister to three brothers, Melvin, Calvin, and Billy whom she admired and loved dearly. Mary graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946.
After high school Mary enjoyed working as a bookkeeper until the love of her life Warren Gleason swept her off her feet. After WWII, Warren finished pharmacy school and quickly put Mary's requested diamond ring with a platinum setting on her finger June 30, 1951 and they set off for new adventures with a move to California. They settled in San Jose, California and had two children, Kenneth and Carol. Mary was a full-time mother and devoted herself to raising her family; including teaching Sunday school, attending women's Bible study groups, driving to many sporting events, cooking hearty meals, lots of laughter, fun vacations, and plenty of hugs.
Mary enjoyed her many pets (dogs, cats, and fish), loved to play cards (Rummy, Pay Me, SkipBo), watching and attending baseball games (Tigers, Giants, A's, Brewers), reading her Bible, attending and listening to church services or music with her son Ken, watching game shows, and spending time talking with her loved ones. Mary understood the importance of spending time with her family and was never wishing for tomorrow. Mary was diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia in her sixties, a disease which caused pain of the facial nerves. This limited her activities at times, but she never complained about the limitations or pain, she was a trooper and very thankful the medications she took managed the disease.
After retiring, Mary and Warren purchased a fifth wheel trailer and followed the sun for many years, traveling to many states. In their later years they settled near their family in Green Bay. Together they attended many of their grandchildren's (Jolie, Paige and Kylie) events and thoroughly enjoyed being a part of their lives. They would plan special days for the girls and would spend time individually with each to make them feel special. They understood what it meant to invest your time and love in the life of a child.
She will be sadly missed by her two children: Ken Gleason and Carol (J.J.) LeGate, along with three beloved granddaughters: Jolie LeGate, Paige (Nate) Hoffmann and Kylie LeGate. Mary also leaves two brothers: Melvin (Mary Ann) Sherwood and Calvin (Anne) Sherwood, a brother-in-law, Gerald (Claire) Gleason, and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Warren R. Gleason, her parents, William and Margaret Sherwood, Step-Mother Elsie Sherwood, a brother, William Sherwood III.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the current pandemic a private service was held by the family. Burial was next to her husband Warren at Woodlawn Cemetery. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel was entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.
A special thanks for the assistance and care given to Mary from Meals on Wheels and Unity Hospice. Donations in Mary's name may be made to either of these organizations.