Mary Marunowski
1921 - 2020
Mary Marunowski

Green Bay - Mary Marunowski, 98, Green Bay, peacefully passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1921, in Pulaski, Wisconsin to John and Mary (Bluma) Baranczyk, where she grew up on the family farm. She was the youngest of 14 kids.

Mary moved to Milwaukee and worked as an LPN for many years. She married Frank Marunowski in 1952. Together they owned and operated several restaurants and bars in Shawano, Wisconsin. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Poland. Frank proceeded her in death in 1981. Mary enjoyed playing cards every Friday and spent her days crocheting baby blankets, which she then donated to her church.

Mary is survived by her niece and nephew, Bernice (Joe) Rychwalski, Milwaukee, and Norbert Baranczyk, Green Bay. She is further survived by her special great niece and caregiver, Carrie Otzelberger and great nephews, Kevin Baranczyk, Robert Baranczyk, and Donald Baranczyk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 14 brothers and sisters, and a very special nephew, Ervin Tyczkowski.

A private family service will be held. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you to Father Patrick Beno of St. Agnes Parish for being a wonderful friend to Mary over the years.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
