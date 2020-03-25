Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mincheski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mincheski


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Mincheski Obituary
Mary Mincheski

Denmark - Mary Mincheski, age 85, passed on to eternal life on March 23, 2020. Mary was born March 14, 1935, to the late Henry & Thelma Kafka. She graduated in1953 from Denmark Schools. Mary married the late Richard Mincheski on Sept 17, 1955.

Together, they had 5 sons- Douglas(Brenda), Jeff(Michelle), Mark(Tammy), Jon(Suzanne) & Matt(Mandi), and a foster daughter, Lynn.

They also fostered 78 children, and adopted 4 sons- Peter, Cory, Travis & Brandon & their special God Son, Tony.

Together, they enjoyed traveling- especially casino trips, and family gatherings. Mary LOVED cheering for her boys, and all who affectionately knew her as Ma, at the stock car races.

Their many grandchildren were their pride and joy: Josh, Jenna, Matt, Katie, Dylan, Kelsey, Ashley, Jorden, Austin, Abby, Ean, Damon, William, Jack. And great grandchildren - Willow, Charlotte, Kyle, Logan.

Mary was active in her church, All Saints in Denmark. She enjoyed helping with booyah preparation, and making desserts for community events. She worked as a Brown County volunteer for over 20 years, in addition to caring for all those foster children!

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, special uncles- Matt & Clayton, her loving husband- Richard, her brother- Dennis, sister- Bonnie, brothers-in-law- Dave, Don, Don, Joe, and Clarence. Mary is survived by her sisters- Jean and Laurene(Dick), brother- Larry(Donna), sister-in-law - Barb, brother-in-law- Jerry, sisters-in-law - Irene & Stella.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -