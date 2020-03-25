|
|
Mary Mincheski
Denmark - Mary Mincheski, age 85, passed on to eternal life on March 23, 2020. Mary was born March 14, 1935, to the late Henry & Thelma Kafka. She graduated in1953 from Denmark Schools. Mary married the late Richard Mincheski on Sept 17, 1955.
Together, they had 5 sons- Douglas(Brenda), Jeff(Michelle), Mark(Tammy), Jon(Suzanne) & Matt(Mandi), and a foster daughter, Lynn.
They also fostered 78 children, and adopted 4 sons- Peter, Cory, Travis & Brandon & their special God Son, Tony.
Together, they enjoyed traveling- especially casino trips, and family gatherings. Mary LOVED cheering for her boys, and all who affectionately knew her as Ma, at the stock car races.
Their many grandchildren were their pride and joy: Josh, Jenna, Matt, Katie, Dylan, Kelsey, Ashley, Jorden, Austin, Abby, Ean, Damon, William, Jack. And great grandchildren - Willow, Charlotte, Kyle, Logan.
Mary was active in her church, All Saints in Denmark. She enjoyed helping with booyah preparation, and making desserts for community events. She worked as a Brown County volunteer for over 20 years, in addition to caring for all those foster children!
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, special uncles- Matt & Clayton, her loving husband- Richard, her brother- Dennis, sister- Bonnie, brothers-in-law- Dave, Don, Don, Joe, and Clarence. Mary is survived by her sisters- Jean and Laurene(Dick), brother- Larry(Donna), sister-in-law - Barb, brother-in-law- Jerry, sisters-in-law - Irene & Stella.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020