Mary N. MeyerDe Pere - Mary N. Meyer, 61, De Pere, passed away peacefully early Monday morning July 20, 2020. She was born June 5, 1959 to Elaine (VanDenHeuvel) and the late Louis Leiberg Sr. On June 23, 1990 she was united in marriage to Rex Meyer. Mary was a Teacher's Aide at Syble Hopp School, De Pere. She had the opportunity to travel, living abroad with Rex during his Navy career. Mary lived her life in service to others, in both church and community, she was always there to help anyone. Spending time with family was most important to her heart. She was our Kluppa Queen and her memory will be cherishedMary is survived by her husband Rex, her darling daughters, Amie Sell and Kristina Sell, as well as her grandson Benjamin Klein. Her mother Elaine Leiberg as well as her siblings; Linda Somerville, Sue (Murray) Wishengrad, Todd Leiberg, Larry (Theresa) Leiberg, Chris (Ava) Leiberg, Anne (Bob) Hunt, Louis Jr. (Shelley) Leiberg, Jenny (Mitch) Lorish, Becky Broderick, her mother-in-law JoAnn Meyer, sister-in-law Robin (Gary) Schmitz, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends further survive her.She was preceded in death by her father Louis Leiberg Sr., and father-in-law Lloyd Meyer.Friends may visit after 11:00AM Saturday July 25th at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1018 Cedar Street De Pere, until time of service at 1:00PM with Pastor Nancy Zorn Micke officiating. Due to Covid concerns, visitation and service will be held outside at the church, masks are required, and chairs will be provided. If you would rather socially distance you may hear the service on 87.9FM on your car radio from the church parking lot. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family. The funeral will also be live streamed on Mary's Facebook page.Special thanks to Green Bay Oncology, Unity Hospice, and the 9th floor staff at St. Vincent Hospital for all your care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Syble Hopp School, YWCA Green Bay or St. Vincent Hospital in Mary's name.