Mary Nackers
Green Bay - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Mary Nackers, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born April 29, 1961 she left us far too early at the age of 59.
Born and raised in De Pere, Mary attended West De Pere High School, and later NWTC, where she obtained a degree in Business and Management. She worked at Humana and retired from her supervisory position there in 2018. After leaving Humana, Mary found her true calling as a personal care aide at Brookview Meadows Assisted Living. She loved working with the elderly and they loved her. Mary also held a part time position with PMI, where her infectious smile and courteous manner displayed her professionalism and dignity and brought pride to her and all her coworkers.
Mary lived an amazingly full life. She traveled extensively, volunteered selflessly, and had a smile that could light up your soul. Mary grew friendships everywhere she went. Whether at work, on the softball diamond, volleyball court, or while fulfilling her passion of helping others, Mary gained admiration and respect from everyone she met. This is evident as Mary has friends scattered throughout the country. Mary was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. Her passing will leave many hearts broken and grieving.
Mary was someone you could trust, someone who would drop anything to be there if you needed her, and was someone who made everyone around her feel that they were really someone special. She was especially proud of her nieces and nephews and loved them with all her heart. They were her pride and joy. She had a soft place in her heart toward animals and leaves behind her two beloved cats, Frank and Francesca.
Kind and polite to a fault, Mary never had a harsh word for anyone, and always saw the good in everything and everyone. So many of us were lucky to be blessed with her charm, grace, and undying love. All who knew her will attest to that, and her list of friends is endless. She embraced life with such a passion that you could not help but love her. Mary gave meaning to the word friend which is why she was a loyal, trusted confidant to so many.
Mary was spunky, quick to laugh, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She showed compassion and kindness to everyone, even complete strangers if she felt they needed a helping hand.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Eunice Nackers.
She is survived by a loving, close knit family: brothers and sisters, Ed (Debbie) Nackers, Joe (Debbie) Nackers, John (Kay) Nackers, Geri (Joe) Anderley, Theresa (Troy) Munro, Anne Nackers , and Mike (Kim) Nackers; nieces and nephews, BJ (Ashley) Nackers, Josh (Jenny) Nackers, Nick Anderley, April (Theodore) Dahlen, Ally Sinclair, Molly Senter, Evan Senter, Jenna Senter and great-nephew, Felix Dahlen. Before passing, Great-Aunt Mary was also given the wonderful news that two more babies are on the way which made her heart sing. She also leaves behind numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 3, at Cornerstone Park, Ball Diamond #4, Ashwaubenon, 1 to 5 p.m. Due to social distancing, the family asks that you provide your own lawn chair if desired, as well as a cooler. The family will provide individual snacks in honor of Snacky Nacky. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
Mary's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the numerous family members, friends and coworkers that were there throughout her journey and there until the end.