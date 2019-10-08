Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
130 St. Matthew St
Allouez, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
130 St. Matthew St
Allouez, WI
Mary Neugent Obituary
Mary Neugent

Allouez - Mary Margaret Neugent, 91, passed away October 6, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Thursday, October 10, from 4-7pm. A parish prayer service will be held at 7pm. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew St, Allouez, from 10:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Interment in Allouez Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to the NEW Curative Rehabilitation Center, 2900 Curry Lane, Green Bay, WI 54311.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
