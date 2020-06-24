Mary Olson
Coleman - Mary Catherine (Marek) Olson, 58, of Coleman. On May 7, 2020 the most incredible mother and wife left our world in the early morning hours. She was surrounded by family when she passed from this world after a courageous battle with cancer. The family will receive relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020. A memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Saturday at the church with the Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.