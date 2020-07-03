Mary Patricia "Pat" Aderman



Mary Patricia "Pat" Aderman, 90, of Marinette/Green Bay, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday morning, June 26th . Pat was born on May 21st , 1930 to the late John and Mary Johnson in Oconto Falls. On June 21st , 1952 she married Merrill James Aderman, and they went on to enjoy 64 years of marriage until Merrill, 96, passed in December of 2016. She is survived by five children: Craig (Carol) Aderman ofFreeport, ME, Juli (Michael) Aderman-Hagerty of Boulder, CO, Jane (Charles) of Cambridge, MD, Claudia (Steve) Schweiner of Green Bay, WI, and Bruce (Ann) of St. Charles, IL; loved 11 grandchildren, and recently welcomed a great grandchild. Pat was predeceased by her siblings: Melba Funk, Kaye Boettcher, Lorraine Lemorande, Jack and Jimmy Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be given to Heartland Hospice in Green Bay. A memorial service in celebration of Pat's life will be planned for early summer 2021 at St. Anthony's Church in Oconto Falls. Contact family for details in the months ahead and for an extended obituary, see the "Obituaries" section on the Proko-Wall funeral home website.









