Mary Peot
Luxemburg - Mary P. Peot, 67, Luxemburg, entered into the loving arms of Jesus early Sunday morning, November 3, 2019. She was born on March 17. 1952 to the late John G. and Evelyn L. (Ratajczak) Kulhanek. On June 1, 1974 she married Glenn J. Peot at St. Joseph Church in Pilsen. Her enjoyments included gardening, cooking, baking, travelling, biking, golfing, and spoiling her grandbabies. Her passion was in the law industry and was employed with Dalebroux Law Office for 45 plus years. Mary was an active member of the Christian Mother Society of St. Mary Church, Luxemburg, sharing her strong Catholic faith with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Glenn, and their children, Amanda (Tom) Shefchik, DePere; Brian (Cindy) Peot, Andrew (Kari) Peot, all of Luxemburg; seven grandchildren, Evelyn, Julia, Stanley, Jacob, Cecelia, Stella, Jonah and baby P. arriving in December; one brother, Allen (Anne) Kulhanek, Luxemburg; two sisters, Jeanne (Jim) Dworak, Kewaunee; JoAnn (Larry) Kozlovsky, Denmark; her mother in law, Merle Peot, Luxemburg; brothers in law and sisters in law, Lee Peot (Esther Gillis), Greg (Sandy) Peot, Patty (Mike) Raisleger, all of Luxemburg; nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim (Jane) Kulhanek and Gary Kulhanek; her father in law, Kenneth J. Peot; one brother in law, Kenneth "Butch" Peot; one nephew, Scott Peot.
Friends may call 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Closing parish prayer service 7:00 pm on Wednesday. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Funeral 11:00 am, Thursday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Peot Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The Family wishes to extend a special note of thanks to the Kewaunee County Sheriffs Office, the Luxemburg Fire and Rescue Department and First Responders and the staff of Aurora Hospital ER Department.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019