Mary Prosser
Green Bay - Mary V. Prosser, 87, died peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Catano, Puerto Rico to the late Juan and Lila (Carballo) Lamurey. She was the wife of James F. Prosser of Green Bay.
As the daughter of a career U.S. Army officer, Mary lived in many states during her life. She graduated from Cristobal High School, Panama in 1950 and followed her family to Eatontown, NJ, where her father was stationed at Ft. Monmouth. Mary worked at the Signal Corps Engineering Labs at Ft. Monmouth and joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1955. She served at the U.S. Embassy in Bonn, Germany, where she met Jim. Following their marriage in Munich in 1960, they served in the Congo, Belgium, the Soviet Union, Switzerland, Kenya and Italy, before retiring to Green Bay in 1990. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Parish.
Survivors include her husband, James; son, Stephen (Jodi), Oak Hill, VA; grandchildren, Jennifer and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her siblings, Yolanda (Richard) Jordan, John (Rosemary) Lamurey and Elizabeth Ann Lamurey.
Visitation will be at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria St., from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, with Rev. William Hoffman officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2019