Mary Rebecca Hottenstine
Tomah - Mary Rebecca Hottenstine, age 53, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born May 24, 1965, to James and Rebecca (Waarala) Gilsoul in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mary was united in marriage to David Hottenstine on July 1, 1999, in Pulaski. Together they enjoyed motorcycling and traveling. In 2007, the family moved to Tomah, Wisconsin. She was a faithful member of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah.
Mary worked many years at the Tomah VA Hospital with their veterans programs. She loved serving her community and working with people. Mary was a member of the Tomah Legion Auxiliary, the Sparta VFW, Cooties, and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Auxiliary member.
She is survived by her husband David of Tomah, children and grandchildren, Rebecca (Drew Miller) Hottenstine and her daughter, Ava, Harley Hottenstine, Jeanne Hill and her children, Coutre, Cailyn and Taylor, David Hottenstine Jr. and Amanda Walpole and her children, Jamie, Robbie and Persephony, a brother, Thomas (DeeDee) Gilsoul, a nephew, Paul Gilsoul, special cousin, Jeanne Kope, aunts, Barbara (Don) Coppens, Fae Gribble, Joan Schroeder and Irene Belongia, sisters-in-law, Patricia Erickson, Shirli (significant other, Linda) Hottenstine, brother-in-law, James (Cyndi) Hottenstine, three special friends, Krissy Healey, Diana Fischer, Kimberly Raap, along with many other dear friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rebecca, an infant sister, Ann, along with several uncles, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many other dear relatives.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019