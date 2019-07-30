|
|
Mary (Dugan) Resch
Wayside - Mary (Dugan) Resch, age 98, formerly of town of Maple Grove, a very loving wife and mother, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Mary Lou Resch, in the town of Morrison. She was born July 26, 1921 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Mike and Anna (Haas) Dugan. On October 28, 1944 she married Norman Resch at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Maple Grove. He preceded her in death in 2011. Mary was one of the founders of the Latin Mass Association. She made 1000's of rosaries and scapulars in her lifetime. She was a member of Our Lady's Rosary Makers, Fatima Center, particularly devoted to Our Lady of Good Success. She was a member of St. Patrick's Oratory Institute of Christ the King - Latin Mass, Green Bay. Survivors include her children: Rosie Aimers, Green Bay, Bernard Resch, Reedsville, Mary Tennessen, Kaukauna, Mike Resch, Reedsville, Tony (Mary Lou) Resch, Wayside and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson and a sister. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Patrick's Oratory Institute of Christ the King - Latin Mass, 211 N. Maple Avenue, Green Bay. Officiating at the Mass will be Canon Antoine Boucheron with burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maple Grove. Friends may call at Wieting Funeral Home, Reedsville, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, (TODAY) July 31. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019