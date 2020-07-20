Mary Rose O'Loughlin
Green Bay - Mary Rose O'Loughlin entered eternal life on July 18, 2020. Mary was born on November 14, 1945 and was raised by her Grandparents, Jack and Margaret Ness and Aunt and Uncle, Mary and Fred Franzen.
She married Peter G. Krause and had three children. Following their divorce, Mary earned her nursing degree and was a nurse for several years until her illness would not let her continue.
Mary was a resident of Bayshore Village at BCCTC for several years while living with dementia. She had wonderful caregivers including: Joe, Mary, Deb and Dr. Warren. There are many others. Thank you all for the wonderful job you do every day.
Mary is survived by her children: Ann Margaret Krause, Pamela Krause and Peter J. and his wife Carrie Krause; grandchildren: Cecelia (Josh) Frelich and Ann Abshire, Christian, Noah and Olivia Krause. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Peter G. and son-in-law Greg.
Per the families wishes, service for Mary will be privately held at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the CP Center in Green Bay.
