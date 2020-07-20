1/1
Mary Rose O'Loughlin
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Rose O'Loughlin

Green Bay - Mary Rose O'Loughlin entered eternal life on July 18, 2020. Mary was born on November 14, 1945 and was raised by her Grandparents, Jack and Margaret Ness and Aunt and Uncle, Mary and Fred Franzen.

She married Peter G. Krause and had three children. Following their divorce, Mary earned her nursing degree and was a nurse for several years until her illness would not let her continue.

Mary was a resident of Bayshore Village at BCCTC for several years while living with dementia. She had wonderful caregivers including: Joe, Mary, Deb and Dr. Warren. There are many others. Thank you all for the wonderful job you do every day.

Mary is survived by her children: Ann Margaret Krause, Pamela Krause and Peter J. and his wife Carrie Krause; grandchildren: Cecelia (Josh) Frelich and Ann Abshire, Christian, Noah and Olivia Krause. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Peter G. and son-in-law Greg.

Per the families wishes, service for Mary will be privately held at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the CP Center in Green Bay.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved