Mary S. "Rosebud" Komorowski
Green Bay - Mary S. Komorowski, 62, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Bellin. She was born on December 1, 1957 to the late John Holcomb Sr. and Betty Priddy in Oklahoma.
She was a graduate of Henrietta high school in Oklahoma. Mary moved from Oklahoma to Green Bay 34 years ago. She worked for Cub Food in the deli for ten years. While working there, she met her husband of 21 years, Jim Komorowski. They got married in 1998. Mary enjoyed rummage sales and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Jim; two children: Michelle (Jerry) Compton and Brian (Christina) Compton; step-daughters: Tracy (Ken) Schroeder and Stacy Komorowski; five grandchildren: Riley and Ella Mabry, Griffin Compton, Isiah and Luke Komorowski; sister Sherry Johnson and good friend Mary Kozlowski. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother John Holcomb Jr.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 9AM to 11AM. A prayer service will follow at 11AM. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Mar. 8, 2020