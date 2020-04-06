|
|
Mary Seymour
Green Bay - Mary Jane (Cropsey) Seymour left this world to join Darrell, the love of her life, her sisters and parents on Friday, April 3, 2020. Mary was born in Green Bay on May 28, 1930 to the late Alfred (Manny) and Gladys Cropsey. She graduated from Green Bay West High School and the Spencerian Business College of Milwaukee. She worked at Red Owl offices until she started her family and then at Echo Ridge Dental Clinic until her retirement in 2000.
While at a dance at Riverside Ballroom when she was a sophomore in high school, she winked at a handsome young man, Darrell Seymour, whom she would marry December 30, 1950. They were deeply devoted to each other and their family and were great role models by how much respect and love they had for each other and as parents who always loved unconditionally and provided their children with the values of faith, love and family. They also had so much fun! They enjoyed dinner and dancing with family and friends, Packer games, relaxing at the Cropsey cottage and playing cards. But it was Saturday night they cherished the most, when they would enjoy a Manhattan and Darrell's steak on the grill, their date night. A trip of a lifetime was their Mediterranean Cruise and vacation in Greece.
After Darrell passed away in 1983, Mary took refresher classes at NWTC and returned to the workforce. Her children were so proud of how strong and determined she was to support herself and continue to be our role model. She enjoyed traveling to Silver Cliff with her sister and brother-in-law, Bob and Jacky, sister Joan's in Portland, with friends to Florida, Friday night outings with the "Golden Girls" and weekends at the cottage with her parents and later weekends on the bay with Beth and Jackie. What she cherished the most was time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Although she faced some health issues her last years, she took them on as she lived her life, with faith and integrity and never complained. Mary had such a huge capacity to love and connect with everyone who had the privilege to know and love her. Many considered her their second Mom or Grandma. She will be greatly missed by everyone and heaven is lucky to have her!
Mary is survived by her children and their families; son, Steven (Green Bay); son and daughter-in-law, David and Terry (Suamico); daughter and daughter-in-law, Beth Seymour and Jackie Pederson; grandchildren, Jodi Seymour (Ben Goggins) and her children, Jessica (Taylor Johnson), Austin Ward and Benjamin Blaney; Josh (Tonia) Seymour and their children, Logan Seymour and Kira and Brody, Alycia (John) Seymour Engelholm and their children, Julian and Elliot; Lyndsi Seymour (Adam Gronke) and their daughter, Ella Rae and Dana Seymour. She is further survived by her brother and sister-in-law, William and Nancy Cropsey, sister-in-law, Dawn Seymour and many nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; her parents; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Jacqueline and Robert Gezella and Joan and Charles Herren; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Dorothy Seymour and Alton and Betty Seymour; her brother-in-law, Clyde Seymour, her father and mother-in-law, William and Helen Seymour; and great nephew, Ian Seymour.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Brookview Meadows and Woodside Manor II who took such good care of Mom her last years, especially the CNAs with whom she loved to kid and laugh. Also Unity Hospice for their kindness and help, especially Ashley, Dani, Maria and Lori, your patience and care is outstanding.
May we all be blessed with the type of faith and love that Mom lived her life by, she was truly our hero.
The family will have a private entombment at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum and a celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in her honor to Unity Hospice.
Expression of sympathy, memories and photos maybe shared with the family on Mary's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020