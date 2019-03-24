|
Mary Therese "Alice" Sentowski
Green Bay - Mary Therese "Alice" Sentowski, 93, passed away Friday morning, March 22, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on November 14, 1925 to the late Acquila and Delima (LeBlanc) Arsenault. She grew up on Cape Cod.
Alice graduated from Lynn English High School in 1943 in Lynn, Massachusetts. During World War II, she met her husband, Staff Sargent Ted Sentowski and they were married in Lynn Massachusetts on June 7, 1945. Following the war, they returned to Wisconsin.
Alice volunteered at St. Joseph elementary school and church and was affectingly known as "Grandma Alice". She and Ted were very involved in church activities.
She loved gardening, cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, walking, dancing, spending time with family. She especially loved having her large family over for family celebrations which featured her wonderful dumplings.
Survivors include her four children and their spouses, Mike and Carol Sentowski, Judy and Steve Westenberger, Jim and Karen Sentowski, Anne Sentowski and Mitch Thuecks; her grandchildren and their spouses, Will Sentowski (Fiancé Amy Van De Hei), Katie and Scott Krogh, Stephanie and Quinn Coutley, Adam Siebert, Beth and Josh Wynos, Michael Westenberger, Matthew and Jessica Westenberger, Jason and Nicole Craanen, Mark and Melissa Sentowski, Sarah and Ben Ross. Her brother, Emery Arsenault and many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Ted (Buck) Sentowski, four brothers, Hector, Robert, Gerard and William.
Friends may call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, corner of Ninth St. and 12th Ave., from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, Friday, March 29. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am. at the church. The entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
A memorial fund will be established, in Alice's name, for the .
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the caring staff at Wyndemere Estates, Drs. Steven Bollom and Patricia Demery, as well as Compassus hospice nurses.
Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019