Green Bay - Mary Helen Nottleman Treptow (née Gottschalk) was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on November 2, 2019. She succumbed to lung cancer at the age of 75. Interment will be at Ft. Howard Memorial Park Cemetery, 1350 N Military Ave, Green Bay. A memorial service to offer respect for the life of Mary will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 PM at Malcore Funeral Home East, 701 N Baird St.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
