Mary W. Larson
De Pere - Mary Bradshaw Waite Larson, 97, died Jan. 9, 2019, listening to a favorite hymn, "How Great Thou Art." She was born Jan. 3, 1922 in Glasgow, KY to Frank and Ada (Vaughan) Waite. She attended Centre College in Danville, KY where she studied home economics. She answered a call for civilian volunteers to fill clerical positions in Washington, DC and in 1942 became a stenographer in the Lands Division of the Department of Justice. While there she met Captain Olaf Lewis Larson, whom she married a year later in Tucson, AZ. They had three children. They moved to Green Bay, WI and Mary dedicated herself to raising the family. Mary re-entered the workforce in 1964 as a part time clerk in the Green Bay Park and Recreation Department, rising to Executive Secretary to the Parks Director and retiring in 1992. Mary had a beautiful voice and performed as a soloist and in choirs all of her life. She was an accomplished pianist, seamstress, cook and excelled at creating needlepoint, knitwear, clothing, and was pretty handy in the maintenance and decorating departments. She inspired all who knew her. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, a Choir Director at First Presbyterian Church, a member of Service League, Neighborly, PEO (celebrating more than 50 years membership), and First United Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir until her 80's. She volunteered at Heritage Hill and assisted students in reading programs. Mary cared for her mother, Ada Waite, husband, Olaf and sister-in-law, Dorothy Larson on their final journeys. Her father also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her three children, David (Janis Turner) Larson of Honolulu, HI, Karen (Al) David of Elk Grove Village, ILL and Martha (Roger) Wells of Albany, OR, two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The family extends sincere gratitude to the staff at Bellevue Retirement and Heartland Hospice.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, May 17, at First United Presbyterian Church in DePere. Visitation is from 11 am with the service at 11:30 am. The family invites those in attendance to join them for a light lunch at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, any donations in her memory may be made to . Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019