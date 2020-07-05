1/1
Mary Ward
Mary Ward

Green Bay - Mary L. Ward, 75, Green Bay, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1944 to the late Oliver and Alice (Bahrke) Zahn.

Mary attended grade school at Four Town School and was a graduate of Gillett High School. After high school, she also attended University Wisconsin Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Mary was employed at Oconto Falls Hospital for 10 years and then went onto work at Oconto County Home Nursery. She was also a board member for the Gillett Nursing Home, worked for Public Relations and Administration at the Sun Haven Child Center. She retired from the US Postal Services, where she worked as a rural carrier, clerk, and supervisor.

She is survived by her children, Gary Ward, Jason (Kimberly) Ward; six grandchildren, Natalie Ward, Anastasia Ward, Zachary Ward, Toni (Sam) Williams, Landon Ward, Owen Ward; a great grandchild, Olivia; ex-husband, Glen Ward; brothers and sisters-in-laws, David (Noreen) Ward, John Ward, Bonnie (Paul) Ruch, Marilyn (Donovan) Christenson, Paula Zahn, Richard Schrage; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Glenda Knightstep; siblings, Oliver Zahn, and Patricia Schrage; a foster brother, Aaron Buhrandt; and two stepfathers, Dan Brusewitz, Joe Lisowe.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral home 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. A private family service will be held. With concerns for the corona virus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Mary Ward's family and they will be forwarded on.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
