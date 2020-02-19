|
Mary Yuhasey
Crystal Falls, MI - Mary Ellen (Harring) Yuhasey died on Friday, February 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer with her family by her side. She was born on October 11, 1960, in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Ellen and the late Lester Harring. Mary graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1978 and some years later received her CNA certification from NWTC.
She married her husband, Dave, in Green Bay in 2004. They moved up to Crystal Falls, Michigan, in 2016 to be closer to Dave's parents, Guy and Joyce, in Iron Mountain, MI. They were very special to her, and she loved them dearly. She loved the beauty of Crystal Falls-- her "up north" and would often talk of the wildlife that came visiting daily, sharing pictures with her family and giving the animals funny names. She found comfort in God's creation, appreciating its beauty and endless gifts.
Mary was an awesome listener. Dave would often tell her stories of his hunting escapades, and she would listen endlessly. They loved each other's humor which got them through some hard times. He will miss her greatly.
She loved music and had quite a memory for lyrics and song, a great ear, and was a self-taught piano player. If there was ever singing and dancing at a family get-together, Mary was there. She loved children and especially enjoyed her nieces and nephews. She was more than an aunt to them.
Mary spread joy, laughter and love wherever she went. She was sensitive and intuitive. Her sense of humor was legendary---clever, quirky, witty and unforgettable. Simply put, Mary made us laugh. Laughter, love of her family and friends, and her relationship with God got her through the toughest times of her life.
She held a variety of positions throughout the years. She worked in the lab at Fort Howard Paper for many years. She worked as an administrative assistant for a financial planner. She was a veterinary assistant at Green Bay Animal Emergency Center using her love of animals on the job. Later in life she spent years lovingly taking care of seniors at a local nursing home who touched Mary's heart and who in turn were touched by hers. It was her joy to care for them.
Mary is survived by her husband, Dave, and stepchildren, Josh of De Pere, WI and Bethany, of Appleton, WI; her mother, Ellen Maas, and stepfather, Jim Maas, Green Bay, WI; mother-in-law and father-in-law Guy and Joyce Yuhasey of Iron Mountain, MI; seven sisters and their spouses: Janice (Ira) Harring-Hendon, Lindenhurst, IL; Nancy Jo (Larry Bitters) Harring , Green Bay; Doreen (Jack) Michals, Loveland, CO; Beth (Michael) Trudell, Sobieski; Amy (Jeff) Tappen, Sobieski; Lori (Peter) Bernard, Hudson, WI; Kris (Keith) Walker, De Pere; nieces and nephews, Leslie Christofferson, Green Bay; Dan Perkins, Grand Rapids, MN; Melanie Braley, Green Bay and Laura Braley (fiancé Brandon Meehan), Green Bay; Michael Bernard, Hudson, WI and grand nephew, Grayson Meehan, Green Bay and special cousins Tommy Trachte and Sue Rogerio, and her second cousins, Kylie, Sierra and Mia.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Lester Harring and sister, Sandy Christofferson, brother-in-law, David Braley and special cousin John Trachte.
Special thanks to her Aunt Katie and Uncle Ken Trachte and cousin Tommy Trachte of Madison, Wisconsin, who took lovingly took care of Mary throughout her illness while she received treatment in Madison. Special thanks to the teams at UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, Wisconsin; and Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the compassion and care shown to Mary.
Mary's wish was to have a family get-together in celebration of her life at her sisters' cottages on the Bay at a later date. A Memorial Fund will be established in Mary's name and expressions of sympathy can be mailed to Simply Cremation of Green Bay, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020