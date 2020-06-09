Mary Zink
De Pere - Mary Agnes Zink, nee Rynda, passed away at age 90 on Saturday morning, June 6th at Renaissance Assisted Living Community in De Pere, Wisconsin.
Mary was born on the family farm in Radisson, Wisconsin on July 9, 1929 to Charles and Dorothy Rynda. She grew up happily in a family with three brothers - Ted, Fran, and Ray. She developed an early love for stamp collecting, largely as a result of her father getting a steady job during the Depression as a rural postal carrier and eventual postmaster of the town. After proudly graduating as class valedictorian from Winter High School, she went on to attend St. Scholastica University and earn a teaching degree.
Her first job at Crandon High School brought her to be a boarder at the home of Forrest and Helen Zink, her eventual in-laws. Mary met their son, Donald "Joe" Zink, while he was home on leave from the US Navy. Soon they were married on April 11, 1953. They had six children together while she followed him coast to coast from one duty station to the next for 15 years. The family eventually settled in West De Pere, Wisconsin in 1968. Although a full-time mom of six kids, she managed to be a part-time high school teacher, and later, worked full-time at St. Norbert College in the Media Services department with colleagues who became dear friends.
Through the years, she was never happier than when family would gather for holidays and special occasions. She thoroughly enjoyed family summer vacations at the cottage on Whitefish Lake near Three Lakes, Wisconsin. After retirement, Joe would drive her West one year and East the next to visit friends, family and to see this beautiful country. She was a wonderful grandma and great-grandma, and will be deeply missed for her kindness, caring, and wonderful sense of humor. She liked bowling, gardening, flowers and jewelry, and was often found watching Fox News or on the phone talking to friends and family to keep up with their lives. She contributed to numerous local and national, charitable organizations, as well as volunteering for many years as the treasurer of her parish's St. Vincent DePaul Society along with some of her closest friends.
She is survived by her children Forrest (Marsha) Zink of De Pere, Wisconsin, Dorothy (Jose) Ferrer of Streamwood, Illinois, Joseph (Lynn) Zink of De Pere, Wisconsin, James Zink of New Orleans, Louisiana, Katherine (George) Katsekes of Brookfield, Wisconsin, son-in-law, Richard Wahler, and loving, step-grandson Aaron of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren Michael (Sarah) Zink; Ilia (Max) Neuman; Charles (Michelle) Zink; Andrew, Lezlie and Anthony Zink; George and Grace Katsekes; James and Anna Zink; great-grandchildren Marian, Veronica, and Frederick; sisters-in-law Phyllis Rynda, Mary (Ben) Walcott, Edna Rynda, and Dolores (Joe) Mazzarella; and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald "Joe" Zink, of De Pere, Wisconsin, daughter, Mary Louise Wahler, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and brothers Theodore Rynda of Dayton, Ohio, Francis Rynda of Hanford, California, and Ray Rynda of Radisson, Wisconsin.
A visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family in De Pere from 09:00 am - 12:00pm Friday, June 12th, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Private Entombment will follow, for immediate family at the Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Due to these uncertain times, the family requests that masks be worn for the visitation and Mass.
Mary was a strong supporter of Catholic education. Donations may be made in her name to the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family's Blaise J. Peters Scholarship Fund at www.lourdesdepere.org or the St. Labre Indian School. Her family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Renaissance and Unity Hospice. To express an online condolence please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.